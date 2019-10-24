Cyclone Kyarr: Red alert sounded in Dakshina Kannada district

The heavy rains and forecast of a likely formation of a cyclone Kyarr along the coast in the next two days have led to the issue of a red alert in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, official sources told PTI on October 24.

the well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea is expected to gradually intensify into a depression and by October 25, the system may further intensify into a cyclone while moving in the north-west direction, the forecast from India Meteorological Department said.

People in the state have been asked to stay cautious by The Karnataka State Natural Calamity Monitoring Centre.

Fishermen have been warned against going to sea and those out in the sea have been advised to return to the shore.

Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on Friday, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

Parts of Karnataka have faced a deluge for second time in two months and the toll since last week rose to 13.

The second spell of downpour since October 18 damaged around 10,000 houses and rendering over 7,000 people homeless in 16 districts, including Belagavi in north Karnataka which bore the brunt of the flood fury in August.

At present, there has been a let-up in the rainfall after several areas of Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala have been experiencing moderate to heavy rain in the last two days.