you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 04, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: Rain batters Kolkata as storm crossed into Kharagpur, West Bengal

Live updates of Cyclone Fani. Nearly a million have been evacuated due to the "extremely severe" cyclonic storm

highlights

  • May 04, 09:23 AM (IST)

    IMD UPDATE: Severe cyclone Fani weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST on May 4. It is expected to weaken into Deep Depression and move into Bangladesh by noon. 

    IMD UPDATE: Severe cyclone Fani weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST on May 4. It is expected to weaken into Deep Depression and move into Bangladesh by noon. 
  • May 04, 09:06 AM (IST)
  • May 04, 08:46 AM (IST)

    Quick Reaction Team of Navy from INS Chilka provided emergency assistance in nearby villages in cutting and clearing of trees which had fallen due to the storm 

    Quick Reaction Team of Navy from INS Chilka provided emergency assistance in nearby villages in cutting and clearing of trees which had fallen due to the storm 
  • May 04, 08:45 AM (IST)
  • May 04, 08:45 AM (IST)

    Visuals of heavy rainfall from Kolkata. #CycloneFani made its landfall in Puri, Odisha earlier in the day.

    Visuals of heavy rainfall from Kolkata. #CycloneFani made its landfall in Puri, Odisha earlier in the day.
  • May 04, 08:44 AM (IST)
  • May 04, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Fani hits West Bengal 

    CycloneFani hits West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur. It is expected to continue further in North-East direction with the wind speed of 90 km/hour.

  • May 03, 10:30 PM (IST)

    The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Coastal Odisha moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of about 20 kmph in the last six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 03rd May, 2019 over Coastal Odisha, about 60 km southwest of Balasore (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Midnapore (West Bengal). (Image: Indian Meteorological Department)

    The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'FANI' (pronounced as 'FONI') over Coastal Odisha moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of about 20 kmph in the last six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 03rd May, 2019 over Coastal Odisha, about 60 km southwest of Balasore (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Midnapore (West Bengal). (Image: Indian Meteorological Department)
  • May 03, 10:17 PM (IST)

    Update: Cyclone Fani to move northwards towards West Bengal and the Northeast. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached for pre-positioning in Assam's Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Jorhat districts, the Times of India has reported. 

    Helicopters have been kept ready at Bagdogra and Purnea for quick deployment in Odisha and West Bengal, The Times of India quoted a Defence release as saying. 

  • May 03, 10:08 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 10:01 PM (IST)

    Update from CMO: Power restoration in Ganjam district to be completed tomorrow and effort been undertaken for other places on war footing. Restoration of roads has started and already completed in Ganjam & Gajapati districts.

  • May 03, 09:59 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 09:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Bhubaneshwar Airport to resume activity on May 4, 1 pm onwards, Ministry of Civil Aviation has said in a press release. 

  • May 03, 09:55 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 08:39 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 06:15 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 06:14 PM (IST)

    SN Pradhan, DG NDRF: As of now, three persons have lost their lives in the cyclone. The precautions that have been taken should be continued.

  • May 03, 05:45 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu: Directed Civil Aviation Secretary to continuously monitor situation. DGCA will issue revised advisories to airlines as and when necessary. Taking all possible steps for passenger safety and to minimise inconvenience.

  • May 03, 03:34 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Indian Coast Guard Inspector General KR Suresh: So far, we have not received any reports about loss of life in the sea.

  • May 03, 02:59 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD

    Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barreling into Odisha, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an NDTV report.

    Heavy rains, along with strong winds, will continue throughout the day in Odisha, where more a million people have been evacuated, K J Ramesh, Director General of the IMD said. "After making landfall this morning, cyclone Fani has started weakening and it's likely to enter Bangladesh by tomorrow evening," he said. "No cyclone ever had such a long duration in April."

  • May 03, 02:06 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 02:03 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Parts of UP to witness light rain, thunderstorm

    Thunderstorm with light rain and gusty winds (20-30 Km/h) to occur over and adjoining areas of Barsana, Bharatpur, Mathura during the next 2 hours.

  • May 03, 01:47 PM (IST)
  • May 03, 01:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: In Kolkata, a special media briefing will be held by the Met Office at 1:30 pm. The weather department said Cyclone Fani is 380 km away from Kolkata and 350 km away from West Bengal. The eye of the cyclone has already crossed Puri. 

  • May 03, 01:32 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Fani to hit Bengal early, coastal districts on high alert

    Landfall in Odisha occurred much ahead of time which is why the cyclone could reach West Bengal early, before midnight, at a speed of 80-100 kmph.

    By Saturday evening, the cyclone will move towards Bangladesh. Districts of East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura and North and South 24 Parganas are on alert as they could be majorly affected.

