Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit Odisha on May 6 to take stock of the situation

May 04, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
PM Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor
Jharkhand government asks officials to be prepared for Fani
Fani hits West Bengal
Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD
Cyclone Fani to hit Bengal early, coastal districts on high alert
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra
All flights cancelled in Kolkata Airport due to Cyclone Fani
Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur and monitor situation
Wind speed of 35 km/hr recorded at 9 AM: IMD
Will take two hours for landfall to be completed: Met dept
Disaster relief teams positioned
Fani to make landfall between 8-11 am
UPDATE: East Coast Railway
Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number now operational
Women in advanced stage of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in safer areas
Cyclone Fani sparks panic in Kolkata; mayor orders removal of hoardings
Andhra CM reviews preparedness
EVMs in Odisha to be shifted to safer locations
Several trains cancelled
'Yellow warning' in Odisha
'Extremely severe' Cyclone Fani to make landfall tomorrow
PM Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor
As West Bengal braces for Cyclone Fani's landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the governor of the state, Keshari Nath Tripathi, about the ground situation. During his conversation with Tripathi, the prime minister reiterated the Centre's readiness to provide all help needed to cope with the extremely severe cyclonic storm.
"Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani," Modi said in a tweet. (PTI)
Jharkhand government asks officials to be prepared for Fani
The Jharkhand government issued an advisory on May 3, asking all district deputy commissioners to set up control rooms to meet any exigency in the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Fani'.
An official release, quoting the regional meteorological department, said from the afternoon of May 3 to May 4, widespread rains accompanied by strong winds will occur in all the 24 districts of the state. (PTI)
IMD UPDATE: Severe cyclone Fani weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST on May 4. It is expected to weaken into Deep Depression and move into Bangladesh by noon.
Quick Reaction Team of Navy from INS Chilka provided emergency assistance in nearby villages in cutting and clearing of trees which had fallen due to the storm
Visuals of heavy rainfall from Kolkata. #CycloneFani made its landfall in Puri, Odisha earlier in the day.
Fani hits West Bengal
CycloneFani hits West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur. It is expected to continue further in North-East direction with the wind speed of 90 km/hour.
The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Coastal Odisha moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of about 20 kmph in the last six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 03rd May, 2019 over Coastal Odisha, about 60 km southwest of Balasore (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Midnapore (West Bengal). (Image: Indian Meteorological Department)
Update: Cyclone Fani to move northwards towards West Bengal and the Northeast. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached for pre-positioning in Assam's Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Jorhat districts, the Times of India has reported.
Helicopters have been kept ready at Bagdogra and Purnea for quick deployment in Odisha and West Bengal, The Times of India quoted a Defence release as saying.
Update from CMO: Power restoration in Ganjam district to be completed tomorrow and effort been undertaken for other places on war footing. Restoration of roads has started and already completed in Ganjam & Gajapati districts.
JUST IN | Bhubaneshwar Airport to resume activity on May 4, 1 pm onwards, Ministry of Civil Aviation has said in a press release.
SN Pradhan, DG NDRF: As of now, three persons have lost their lives in the cyclone. The precautions that have been taken should be continued.
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu: Directed Civil Aviation Secretary to continuously monitor situation. DGCA will issue revised advisories to airlines as and when necessary. Taking all possible steps for passenger safety and to minimise inconvenience.
Indian Coast Guard Inspector General KR Suresh: So far, we have not received any reports about loss of life in the sea.
Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD
Cyclone Fani, the strongest storm to hit India since 2014, is weakening after barreling into Odisha, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an NDTV report.
Heavy rains, along with strong winds, will continue throughout the day in Odisha, where more a million people have been evacuated, K J Ramesh, Director General of the IMD said. "After making landfall this morning, cyclone Fani has started weakening and it's likely to enter Bangladesh by tomorrow evening," he said. "No cyclone ever had such a long duration in April."