Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: Cyclone makes landfall in Odisha's Puri district

May 03, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Fani to make landfall between 8-11 am
"The impact of landfall process has started. Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am. In the morning at 6:31 AM, it was 70 km south-southwest of Puri, it is moving now," HR Biswas, Director, Met Dept, Bhubaneswar, said. (ANI)
UPDATE: East Coast Railway
It has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains - 7 trains on May 3, one train on May 4, one train on May 6 and one train on May 7. Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from May 1 to 3. (ANI)
Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number now operational
The Ministry of Home Affairs Control Room's helpline number is 1938 and it is now operational. People can find the latest updates related to the cyclone on this number.
Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is currently about 65 km from Gopalpur and 80 km from Puri in Odisha.
Update:
Rajan Bargotra, Commander, Coast Guard Region (NE): All coast guard units in Odisha and West Bengal are fully prepared for the situation arising out of the landfall of Cyclone Fani. Disaster Relief teams have been formed along Odisha and WB coast which would be providing relief assistance.
Update: All flights to and from Bhubaneswar airport on May 3 stand cancelled. No flight will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport between 9.30 pm of May 3 and 6 pm of May 4, reports PTI quoting DGCA
Cyclone Fani | Ignore rumours, stay indoors: Here's a list of do's and don'ts to keep you safe
With the three states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal bracing for Cyclone Fani, likely to make landfall in Puri on May 3 with speeds of 200 kmph, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a couple of guidelines.
Women in advanced stage of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in safer areas
With the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm Fani fast approaching the east coast, the Odisha government Thursday issued instructions to shift women in their advanced stage of pregnancy to nearby hospitals, as part of its evacuation drive in the coastal areas, PTI reported.
A massive operation is underway in the state to evacuate over eight lakh people from low-lying coastal areas in view of the imminent tropical storm.
More than 1,000 pregnant women have been admitted in different hospitals.
"As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had given specific instruction to take care of women, children and elderly persons during the storm, we shifted the pregnant women to hospitals on a priority basis," Sangram Mohapatra, spokesperson at the special relief commissioner's office (SRC), said.
Women in their advanced stage of pregnancy are among the most vulnerable sections of people likely to be affected by the storm, he said, adding that expectant mothers in their 36th week of pregnancy or more will be given priority.
Orange alert along Bay of Bengal coast: What do IMD's colour-coded alerts mean?
These alerts are universal in nature and are also issued during floods, depending on the amount of water rising above land/in a river as a result of torrential rainfall
Cyclone Fani sparks panic in Kolkata; mayor orders removal of hoardings
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday directed advertisers to take down all hoardings in the city to prevent them from injuring people if they are dislodged by the force of strong winds as Cyclone Fani hurtled towards neighbouring Odisha’s Puri.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the city, about 500 km from Odisha’s coastal temple town of Puri, where the cyclone is supposed to make landfall on Friday.
“KMC will also evacuate residents of dilapidated buildings in the city and take them to nearby schools to prevent any loss of life,” Hakim said.
Hakim also said KMC will issue residential certificates in order to allay fears among some residents of such dilapidated buildings that real estate promoters may grab their houses if they vacate them.
KMC, along with the departments of disaster management and irrigation, have already cancelled the leaves of employees till further orders.
JUST IN: Cyclone Fani to cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali around Puri during forenoon May 3 with speed 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. Landing process likely to continue till afternoon; likely to enter West Bengal as Severe Cyclonic Storm of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph, NDMA India tweeted.
Update: IMD has also warned of storm surge of about 1.5 m height which may inundate low-lying coastal areas of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha at the time of landfall. IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins since April 24 and hourly bulletin from today.
Sangram Mohapatra, Spokesperson, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority: Landfall, which was expected to be at 5:30 pm tomorrow, is now expected between 12 pm-2 pm. All colleges and soft business establishments will be closed tomorrow.
JUST IN: No flights will take off from midnight today for the next 24 hrs from Bhubaneswar Airport.
Capt DK Sharma, Navy PRO: Three ships of the Navy have been put to sea yesterday, they are carrying enough of Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR) material, relief items and medicines. We have also kept 6 fixed wing aircraft and 7 helicopters ready at Vishakhapatnam airbase.
Update: Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an "extreme severe cyclonic" storm, is about 450 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning tweet. It said the cyclonic storm – also pronounced 'FONI' – is moving northwards with a speed of 5 km per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali anytime after tomorrow afternoon, with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.
Update: Parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh started receiving heavy rains today as cyclonic storm 'Fani' in the Bay of Bengal neared the coast. Authorities have sounded a red alert in Srikakulam district abutting Odisha as the cyclone is likely to make a landfall near Odisha's Puri tomorrow.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu: All airlines are requested to offer all assistance for rescue and relief operations in view of Cyclone FANI. All relief material should be airlifted to be delivered to officially designated agencies. A control room is being set up.
Andhra CM reviews preparedness
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on preparedness as Cyclone Fani makes landfall tomorrow.
"If necessary, I would visit cyclone-affected regions in the state. I have written a letter to the Election Commission, seeking exemption from Election Code of Conduct to monitor the situation during cyclones," he said.