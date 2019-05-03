Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: De-warning issued in Andhra as storm moves towards West Bengal

Live now
May 03, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra
All flights cancelled in Kolkata Airport due to Cyclone Fani
Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur and monitor situation
Wind speed of 35 km/hr recorded at 9 AM: IMD
Will take two hours for landfall to be completed: Met dept
Disaster relief teams positioned
Fani to make landfall between 8-11 am
UPDATE: East Coast Railway
Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number now operational
Women in advanced stage of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in safer areas
Cyclone Fani sparks panic in Kolkata; mayor orders removal of hoardings
Andhra CM reviews preparedness
EVMs in Odisha to be shifted to safer locations
Several trains cancelled
'Yellow warning' in Odisha
'Extremely severe' Cyclone Fani to make landfall tomorrow
"Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, so, we have issued a de-warning. 3 districts in the state were impacted by heavy rainfall," Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi, said.
"In the next 3 hours, Cyclone Fani is expected to weaken with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour, subsequently it will weaken and move north-northeastwards. By evening, it may weaken into severe cyclonic storm over extreme northern part of Odisha," said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi.
Odisha: Several trees uprooted in Bhubaneswar as strong winds hit the region under the influence of CycloneFani
JUST IN | NDRF team deployed at Digha, West Bengal, evacuated total 132 people, including 52 children, from Dattapur and Tajpur. They have been taken to a shelter. (ANI)
No flights at Bhubaneswar airport today, all trains along Odisha coast cancelled
Aviation regulator DGCA announced that flights in and out of Bhubaneswar airport stand cancelled on Friday. Consequently, the operations of various domestic airlines have been affected.
Rough sea weather conditions in Bhadrak, Odisha
JUST IN: One person died due to the uprooting of trees in Sakhigopal area of Puri due to strong winds. Rainfall under the impact of Fani is around 150 mm in affected areas. (News18)
All flights cancelled in Kolkata Airport due to Cyclone Fani
Airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel domestic and international flights from 3:00 pm on May 3 to 8:30 am on May 4 due to cyclone Fani from the Kolkata Airport. Engineers and other emergency systems are on standby at the airport. While in Tripura, as of now there has been no impact of cyclone Fani to Agartala Airport and all flights are on schedule. (News18)
UPDATE: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani lay centered at 9:30 am near Lat. 19.80N and Long. 85.70E over Odisha coast close to Puri. The latest obversation indicates that the eye of the system has completely moved into land by 10:00 am, said IMD.
Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur and monitor situation
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur, near the coastal belt and monitor the situation herself, today and tomorrow. All her political campaigns for the two days have been cancelled.
Winds in Puri, Odisha are blowing at a maximum speed of 240-245 km per hour and heavy to very heavy rains are continuing over the Odisha coast. After landfall, the impact is likely to reduce and it is likely to move towards West Bengal coast.
UPDATE: 13 Navy aircraft are at standby in Visakhapatnam to carry out damage assessment and relief distribution requirements.
JUST IN | The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) confirmed that landfall process caused by the cyclone in Puri is complete. Strong winds over Puri are expected to continue over the next three hours.
Wind speed of 35 km/hr recorded at 9 AM: IMD
Landfall process started around 8 AM and is expected to complete within 2 hours. It is then expected to move north-northeastwards, covering all districts in coastal Odisha, towards West Bengal. Wind speed of 35 km/hr recorded in latest updates at 9 AM and it will increase, said R Shukla, IMD Paradip, Odisha.
"As Cyclone Fani approaches, I urge Congress workers in Odisha, Andhra and West Bengal to warn people in their surrounding areas of the approaching danger and to help those in need. Stay safe. This danger will soon pass. You are in my thoughts and prayers tonight," Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.
Relief operation by NDRF is underway in Kotturu Mandal of Srikakulam which received rain and experienced strong winds today. Cyclone Fani has made a landfall in Odisha's Puri.
Update: The IMD said the wind speed of the Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani could reach 200-230 kilometres when it makes the landfall.
Will take two hours for landfall to be completed: Met dept
"Extremely severe cyclone Fani landfall started at 8 AM. Some portion of the eye has already entered the land area. It will take two more hours to complete landfall process. Landfall position is close to Puri. It will continue upto 10.30 AM," said HR Biswas, Director, Met Dept, Bhubaneswar.
Disaster relief teams positioned
Preparing for the aftermath of the cyclone, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams at Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai. (ANI)
Fani to make landfall between 8-11 am
"The impact of landfall process has started. Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am. In the morning at 6:31 AM, it was 70 km south-southwest of Puri, it is moving now," HR Biswas, Director, Met Dept, Bhubaneswar, said. (ANI)