Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: IAF, Navy launch relief operations in Odisha

May 04, 2019 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Indian Navy launches rescue and rehabilitation effort in Odisha
Railways to resume train services from Bhubaneshwar on May 5
'Fani' goes, heat wave sweeps Andhra Pradesh
Flight operations resume at Kolkata and Bhubaneswar airports
Hyundai starts emergency road service to aid cyclone affected customers
1.2 million people evacuated in 24 hours: Odisha CM
PM Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor
Jharkhand government asks officials to be prepared for Fani
Fani hits West Bengal
Cyclone Fani now weakening, says IMD
Cyclone Fani to hit Bengal early, coastal districts on high alert
Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra
All flights cancelled in Kolkata Airport due to Cyclone Fani
Mamata Banerjee to stay in Kharagpur and monitor situation
Wind speed of 35 km/hr recorded at 9 AM: IMD
Will take two hours for landfall to be completed: Met dept
Disaster relief teams positioned
Fani to make landfall between 8-11 am
UPDATE: East Coast Railway
Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number now operational
Women in advanced stage of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in safer areas
Cyclone Fani sparks panic in Kolkata; mayor orders removal of hoardings
Andhra CM reviews preparedness
EVMs in Odisha to be shifted to safer locations
Several trains cancelled
'Yellow warning' in Odisha
'Extremely severe' Cyclone Fani to make landfall tomorrow
Cyclone Fani: IAF sends 3 Super Hercules aircraft to Bhubaneswar for relief ops
The Indian Air Force Saturday sent three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Bhubaneswar from Hindan Air Base for humanitarian aid and disaster relief, an IAF spokesperson said.
In the aftermath of the devastation caused by severe cyclone 'Fani', the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has launched a massive rescue and rehabilitation effort in Odisha. Read more
The Railways will resume all train services from Bhubaneshwar on May 5, except two, and it has already cleared the Howrah-Chennai mainline, barely 24 hours after the cyclone hit Odisha, officials said. Read More
14 dead, 63 injured as cyclone 'Fani' hits Bangladesh
Bangladesh authorities said over 1.6 million people were shifted to safer places as about 36 villages were flooded after the storm surge breached embankments in the country's coastal areas.
SDMA sources said the heat wave was likely to persist over the next few days and advised people to restrict outdoor activities especially between noon and 3 pm when the impact could be higher. Read more
Except for damaging a few huts, cyclone Fani did not cause much havoc in West Bengal, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Read more
Cyclone Fani uproots 10,000 coconut trees in AP, causes Rs 58.6 crore damage
Cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha May 3, triggered heavy rains in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh besides uprooting 10,000 coconut trees and destroying agriculture and horticulture crops, officials said May 4.
As cyclone 'Fani' has moved away, flight operations resumed at Kolkata and Bhubaneswar airports on May 4, said the ministry of civil aviation. "Flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar airport has resumed. Alliance Air flight from Ranchi is the first flight to land," tweeted the ministry. Read More
Hyundai Motor India has stationed a dedicated emergency road service team to support the Fani cyclone affected customers or vehicles in the states of Odisha and West Bengal. Read more
Cyclone Fani caused extensive damage to power, telecom; rail and air connectivity restored
The West Bengal government has reported mild impact of the cyclone, while the Andhra Pradesh government informed about heavy rainfall and some damage to crops and roads in Srikakulam district.
Cyclone Fani: NEET 2019 exam postponed in Odisha
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has been postponed in Odisha due to cyclone 'Fani', the HRD Ministry announced on May 4.
Update: 65 rescue and relief teams of NDRF are pre-positioned in various parts of the vulnerable states. Odisha has 44 teams, West Bengal has 9, Andhra Pradesh has 3, and there is one team each in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, 2 teams each in Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil
Nadu.
Cyclone 'Fani' no more a threat to West Bengal: Met official
Cyclone 'Fani', which ravaged most parts of Odisha and left 12 people dead, poses no threat to West Bengal anymore, as it weakens further before entering neighbouring Bangladesh, a senior official said on Saturday. As per forecast, there will be moderate to light rainfall, particularly in the districts adjacent to Bangladesh, but the weather condition in and around the city will normalise through the course of the day, Deputy Director General of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, Sanjib Bandyopadhyay told PTI.
1.2 million people evacuated in 24 hours: Odisha CM
"A record of 1.2 million people were evacuated in 24 hours, 3.2 lakh from Ganjam, 1.3 lakh from Puri and almost 7000 kitchens catering to 9000 shelters were made functional overnight. This mammoth exercise involved more than 45,000 volunteers," Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said. He added that according to the governmnt's reports, deaths are in single digits.
Cyclone Fani moving towards Bangladesh, no major impact in Bengal
People of West Bengal heaved a sigh of relief as severe cyclonic storm Fani weakened on May 4 morning and was moving towards neighbouring Bangladesh, a senior official of the regional meteorological centre said.
PM Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor
As West Bengal braces for Cyclone Fani's landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the governor of the state, Keshari Nath Tripathi, about the ground situation. During his conversation with Tripathi, the prime minister reiterated the Centre's readiness to provide all help needed to cope with the extremely severe cyclonic storm.
"Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani," Modi said in a tweet. (PTI)
Jharkhand government asks officials to be prepared for Fani
The Jharkhand government issued an advisory on May 3, asking all district deputy commissioners to set up control rooms to meet any exigency in the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Fani'.
An official release, quoting the regional meteorological department, said from the afternoon of May 3 to May 4, widespread rains accompanied by strong winds will occur in all the 24 districts of the state. (PTI)
IMD UPDATE: Severe cyclone Fani weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST on May 4. It is expected to weaken into Deep Depression and move into Bangladesh by noon.
Quick Reaction Team of Navy from INS Chilka provided emergency assistance in nearby villages in cutting and clearing of trees which had fallen due to the storm
Visuals of heavy rainfall from Kolkata. #CycloneFani made its landfall in Puri, Odisha earlier in the day.
Fani hits West Bengal
CycloneFani hits West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur. It is expected to continue further in North-East direction with the wind speed of 90 km/hour.
The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Coastal Odisha moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of about 20 kmph in the last six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 03rd May, 2019 over Coastal Odisha, about 60 km southwest of Balasore (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Midnapore (West Bengal). (Image: Indian Meteorological Department)