Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: 1.2 mn evacuated in 24 hours with help of 45,000 volunteers, says Odisha CM

PM Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor

As West Bengal braces for Cyclone Fani's landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the governor of the state, Keshari Nath Tripathi, about the ground situation. During his conversation with Tripathi, the prime minister reiterated the Centre's readiness to provide all help needed to cope with the extremely severe cyclonic storm.

"Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani," Modi said in a tweet. (PTI)