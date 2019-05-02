App
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Fani | Ignore rumours, stay indoors: Here's a list of do's and don'ts to keep you safe

Here is a list of guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for keeping safe during Cyclone Fani

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twiiter/@sudarsansand
Image: Twiiter/@sudarsansand
With the three states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal bracing for Cyclone Fani, likely to make landfall in Puri on May 3 with speeds of 200 kmph, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a couple of guidelines.

In case the incoming cyclone brings in extreme weather conditions leading to disruption in power and commute, or if the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) declares 'red alert', these guidelines should be followed seriously.

Do's 

Ignore rumors. Stay calm and don't panic.

Listen to the radio, watch news on TV and keep yourself abreast of the latest developments. Rely only on official warnings, such as those from NDMA, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and IMD.

Prepare an emergency kit of essential items necessary for survival, such as dry food, medicines, flashlight, etc.

Keep valuables and important documents in water-proof containers.

Untie cattle/animals to ensure safety

Keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place

Keep a radio set handy with extra batteries. Also, keep your mobile phone charged

During the cyclone, stay indoors and seal doors and windows. Drink only boiled or chlorinated water.

During the cyclone, switch off the electricity mains supply and gas supply.

Don'ts

Do not venture out in the sea, particularly for local fishermen

Don't fall prey to fake news being circulated on social media apps. Cross-check information from government-authorised sources

Do not enter damaged buildings

Don't leave sharp objects and open electrical circuits and wires uncovered. Repair them as soon as possible; and secure your house
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #Cyclone Fani #India #Odisha #west bengal

