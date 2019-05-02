Cyclone Fani: Complete details about the 'extremely severe' storm

“Extremely severe” Cyclone Fani is closing in on India’s eastern coast and is expected to make landfall on May 3.

Authorities across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are gearing up with the assistance of the Centre to avoid loss of life and damage.

Here’s what we know so far:

At least 19 districts in the three states are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm. It is expected to make landfall south of Puri, Odisha on May 3 afternoon with wind speeds ranging up to 180 kilometres per hour (kmph), causing heavy rainfall in the coastal districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the storm may surge about 1.5 metres in height and may impact low-lying coastal areas of Odisha’s Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts at the time of landfall.

The IMD has issued a “yellow warning” for the Odisha coast and suggested total suspension of fishing activities, extensive evacuation from coastal areas, and diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

A yellow warning indicates severely bad weather, warning people who are at risk to take preventive action.

Preparations

Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready to house evacuees.

The state governments have issued advisories and are ensuring that fishermen do not venture into the sea.

The IMD has been issuing bulletins every three hours with the latest forecast to all the states concerned.

On guard

Troops of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and 78 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been requisitioned for deployment.

The Navy and the Coast Guard have deployed ships and helicopters for relief-and-rescue operations while the Army and Air Force units in the three states have also been put on standby.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has evacuated 480 of its employees from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal.

The Odisha government has advised tourists to evacuate Puri, the seaside pilgrim town, ahead of the cyclone.

Vistara airline has announced waiver of change and cancellation fees for Bhubaneswar and Kolkata flights between May 2 and May 5 in light of the cyclone, it said on Twitter.

Trains cancelled

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in South India.

The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for south India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from South India.

It has also taken precautionary measures to keep passengers safe by carrying out special patrolling.

In addition, breakdown vans and relief trains have been kept ready to cater to areas likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Separately, the East Coast Railway (ECR) has issued an advisory for cancellation or regulating trains in areas which are likely to be affected.

There will be no train movement in the Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Visakhapatnam section at the time when the cyclonic storm is scheduled to pass the Odisha coast.

AP CM requests EC to relax MCC in 4 coastal districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested the Election Commission (EC) to relax the Model Code of Conduct in four coastal districts to enable the state take steps in view of the cyclone threat.