Cyclone Fani aid: Jindal Steel and Power gives Rs 3 crore to Odisha CM Relief Fund

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has given Rs 3 crore to the Odisha Chief Minister Relief Fund to support the government's relief and restoration work after cyclone Fani hit the state.

JSPL's Chairman Naveen Jindal handed over a cheque of Rs three crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state secretariat on June 22, a company statement said.

"JSPL, as a responsible corporate of the country has always stood with the people affected by natural calamities. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Odisha for the rebuilding the cyclone affected areas," said Jindal after handing over the cheque.

He appreciated Odisha Chief Minister's effort in saving lives during the cyclone and relief and restoration work aftermath.

JSPL, through its CSR arm JSPL Foundation, had also provided one lakh cooked meals to the victims of cyclone Fani from May 10 to 19 at Puri, in coordination with the district administration, it said.