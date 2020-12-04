Cyclone Burevi update: Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport closed for 8 hours

Operations at the Thiruvananthapuram airport will remain suspended for eight hours on December 4 due to Cyclone Burevi even as the cyclonic storm has weakened into a 'deep depression'.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will remain shut for eight hours on December 4 as Kerala remains on high alert for heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Burevi. This, even as the cyclone has weakened into a "deep depression" according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Operations at the airport will remain shut from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, district collector Navjot Khosa had said on December 3.

More than 2,000 relief camps were set up across the state, according to a report by news agency PTI. The Thiruvananthapuram district administration also opened 217 relief camps and 15,840 people have been shifted there from disaster-prone areas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reviewed the situation and asked people to exercise extreme caution till the storm passes. Vijayan, who chaired a high level meeting with senior officials on December 3 evening, also informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the steps being taken by the state to face the situation. Shah assured all assistance, Vijayan told reporters.

According to Vijayan, the IMD had predicted that the storm will run through the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and the government, along with various departments and the Indian Army, were ready to face contingencies. He added that emergency centres have been opened at the district-level and adequate number of doctors are ready to meet any emergency situation.

As many as 177 people living in plantation settlements in the hilly Ponmudi area, about 61 km from the capital city, were shifted as a precautionary measure to two schools.

The weather agency, in a bulletin on December 3, had said that Cyclone Burevi may make landfall in Kerala on December 4 and had issued 'red alert' (heavy to very heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours) and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts. The IMD had predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts would receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5. The red alert has been withdrawn.

The chief minister, after a high-level meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and other departments concerned, said telecom operators have been asked to set up a "communication on wheels" facility. He also asked political parties and candidates of the local body polls to remove campaign boards which pose danger to the public.

NDRF teams were deployed in the event of any emergency situation. One team each of NDRF personnel have been deployed to the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam districts and two teams in Idukki district, according to a PTI report.

