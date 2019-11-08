Cyclone Bulbul: Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain, thunderstorm; govt asks people to stay indoors

Odisha and West Bengal brace for impact as Cyclone Bulbul brews up in the Bay of Bengal, triggering heavy rain in parts of the two states.



India Meteorological Department: Severe Cyclonic Storm #Bulbul intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm at 0530 hours today, centred about 530 km S-SW of Sagar Islands. To cross West Bengal & Bangladesh coast across Sundarbans Delta during early hours of 10th November pic.twitter.com/5r9t0OHHgr

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the cyclone, situated 750 kilometres south of Kolkata on November 7, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 5.30 am on November 8, centred about 530 km S-SW of Sagar Islands. It will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast across Sundarbans Delta during early hours of November 10.

Taking note of the warning, governments of the two states are taking steps to ensure that damage from the storm is contained, even as the Centre assured them of all assistance.

IMD said the system is likely to move initially north-northwestwards and then nearly northwards till November 9.

It will then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, skirting Odisha, and cause heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of North Odisha and West Bengal for three days from November 8.

Considering the severity of the storm and possibility of damage to property and lives, the Centre has asked the West Bengal and Odisha governments to take all steps to deal with 'Bulbul' and ensure that there is minimum casualty and damage.

The IMD also predicted possible damage to thatched roofs, embankments and roads in the coastal districts of North Odisha and West Bengal. It advised people in affected areas to remain indoors and total suspension of fishing.

The Met department said sea conditions will be rough to very rough along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts November 8 onwards and will become very high in the next two days.

It has forecast sustained windspeed of 120 to 130 km per hour with gusts of up to 140 kmph when the cyclone will be at its 'very severe' form on November 8 and then lessen to a 'severe' cyclonic storm on the next day.