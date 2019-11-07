App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Bulbul may skip Odisha, head towards West Bengal; widespread rainfall expected

Earlier, 15 of Odisha’s 30 districts had been put on alert for any possible waterlogging and flood-like situation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm, named ‘Bulbul’, by November 7.

However, it is likely to skip Odisha and move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The Odisha government has asked all district administrations to monitor Cyclone Bulbul’s development as it is likely to lead to widespread rainfall in several areas, an official said.

Earlier, 15 of Odisha’s 30 districts had been put on alert for any possible waterlogging and flood-like situation.

related news

District officials of Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Koraput, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal have been asked to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to tackle any possible situation.

The deep depression is centred over east central and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal, about 800 km south-southeast of Paradip and 910 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, the IMD official said.

Also read: Cyclone Maha weakens but rainfall expected in parts of Maharashtra

The intensification of a low pressure area leads to a depression, which turns into a deep depression after gaining strength and severity, IMD officials said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 7, and a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-north-westwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, Mohapatra said, adding, it is unlikely to hit the Odisha coast.

However, coastal parts of Odisha could witness rainfall accompanied by squally surface winds, he said.

The system is being closely monitored to ascertain the exact direction the cyclonic storm will take and the possible location of its landfall.

Officials have been asked to ensure that no fisherman ventures into the sea from November 8 till further notice.

The cyclone warning also comes a fortnight after six people were killed in rains that battered Odisha under the impact of a low-pressure area.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash most places over the north coastal districts of Odisha from November 8 to 11.

Impact in West Bengal

In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy rain at isolated locations might occur over the coastal districts on November 10 and 11, the IMD said.

Under its impact, squally winds with 40-50 kmph speed and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8, and gradually increase thereafter, it said.

Sea condition will be very rough over east central Bay of Bengal till November 7 evening, and become very high to phenomenal thereafter over the central and adjoining northwest parts, it said in a bulletin.

The cyclonic storm is developing in the region just around six months after Cyclone Fani devastated coastal Odisha on May 3, which had claimed around 64 lives.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 07:31 am

tags #Current Affairs #cyclone #India #Odisha #Weather #west bengal

