Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall; thousands evacuated in Bangladesh

Severe Cyclone Bulbul made a landfall at midnight on November 10 between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh.

This was before it continued north-eastwards into Bangladesh over the Sunderban delta.

Two deaths have been reported due to the cyclone so far.

The system, which made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 135 kmph, is set to weaken gradually as it moves into Bangladesh through the Sunderban delta, Regional Met director GK Das said in Kolkata.

Gale wind with speed of 110 to 120 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph prevailed along and off the coastal and adjoining districts of West and East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas as the eye of the storm made landfall around midnight.

Squally wind with speed of 50 to 60 kmph with gusts up to 70 kmph was likely to prevail over Kolkata during the night, the Met office said.

One death each has been reported from West Bengal and Odisha due to heavy rain triggered by the storm.

Rain lashed coastal West Bengal throughout November 9, uprooting trees and leading to the death of a man in Kolkata.

The man was killed at a club in upmarket Ballygunge Place area when a tree was uprooted and fell on him during the squally weather.

Continuous downpour since the early hours of Saturday led to waterlogging of some streets and low-lying areas of Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during the day that she was monitoring the situation and the administration had taken all measures to tackle any contingency.

She appealed to citizens to maintain calm and not to panic.

Safety measures

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said that 17 NDRF teams were deployed in West Bengal, while six of their teams were active in Odisha for dealing with contingencies.

In Odisha, around 4,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable and low-lying areas in some coastal regions of the state and shifted to 47 cyclone shelters, officials said.

Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard were in readiness to tackle any eventuality in the wake of cyclonic storm 'Bulbul'.

Ships have been moved to safer locations at Paradip, Dhamra and Sagar Island coasts, Inspector General of Coast Guard, Rajan Bargotra, told PTI.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the rough seas in Odisha and West Bengal coastal regions in view of the cyclonic storm, said Bargotra, who is the Commander Coast Guard Region (North East).

Thousands evacuated in Bangladesh

Thousands of people have moved to shelters across the low-lying delta nation's vast coastal region.

Up to 1.8 million were expected to be evacuated by November 9 evening ahead of Cyclone Bulbul, said Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh's junior disaster management minister.

More than 5,000 shelters had been prepared by November 9 morning.

Local authorities ordered school buildings and mosques to be used as shelters in addition to dedicated cyclone shelters -- raised concrete buildings that have been built over the past decades.