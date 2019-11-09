Cyclone Bulbul: IndiGo cancels flights, offers alternate arrangements to passengers

IndiGo airline on Saturday said it has implemented proactive cancellations and made alternate arrangements for its passengers in order to deal with severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by this evening.

"The peak hour of the cyclone is expected from 10 PM Saturday until 4 AM Sunday. All the passengers of the affected domestic flights are being notified and alternate arrangements being offered,"the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

With around 48 percent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's apex body to handle any emergency, on Saturday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the very severe cyclone 'Bulbul' over the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone is likely to affect coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha.

The NCMC meeting, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was informed by the India Meteorological Department that the cyclone has now intensified and is likely to cross the West Bengal coast by Saturday evening.