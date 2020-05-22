App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal suffered losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says Mamata Banerjee

At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal has suffered a loss of over Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on May 22.

After conducting an aerial survey of some of the affected areas and attending a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Basirhat, she said that there is a need to work together at this hour of crisis.

Banerjee said she has briefed the prime minister in detail about the post-cyclone situation in the state.

At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone.

Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The prime minister has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state after the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on May 22, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Cyclone Amphan #Mamata Banerjee #PM Modi #west bengal

