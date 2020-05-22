App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Amphan | PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore interim assistance for West Bengal

After reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, the prime minister made this announcement in a video message.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal is announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

After reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, the prime minister made this announcement in a video message.

Close

In pics | Cyclone Amphan devastates West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh

related news

At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in the state due to the extremely severe cyclone.

Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas , East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

"I announce an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses," he said.

"In this time of distress and despair, the entire country and the Centre are with the people of Bengal," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Amphan #India #Odisha #west bengal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Changing lifestyle due to COVID-19 driving up grocery spend: Report

Changing lifestyle due to COVID-19 driving up grocery spend: Report

Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi should shun political drama over COVID-19 : MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi should shun political drama over COVID-19 : MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indian rice exports in 2020-21 may surge 15% as buyers stockpile grain

Indian rice exports in 2020-21 may surge 15% as buyers stockpile grain

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.