Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates | Cyclonic storm to make landfall in afternoon; lakhs of people evacuated in Bengal, Odisha

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Amphan, pronounced as UM-PUN -- a super cyclone -- weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 19 but still packed enough force to pulverise coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal where lakhs of people were evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safety.

As it rumbled over the Bay of Bengal 510 km off the Digha coast in West Bengal, likely charting a north-northeastward course, the two states are on high alert.

In a bid to safeguard people, West Bengal has mounted one of its biggest evacuation exercises by moving more than three lakh people to safer places.