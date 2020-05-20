Live now
May 20, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates | Cyclonic storm to make landfall in afternoon; lakhs of people evacuated in Bengal, Odisha
Live updates: Cyclone Amphan is likely to make a landfall between Digha, some 180 km south of Kolkata in West Bengal, and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on May 20 afternoon
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Amphan, pronounced as UM-PUN -- a super cyclone -- weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 19 but still packed enough force to pulverise coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal where lakhs of people were evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safety.
As it rumbled over the Bay of Bengal 510 km off the Digha coast in West Bengal, likely charting a north-northeastward course, the two states are on high alert.In a bid to safeguard people, West Bengal has mounted one of its biggest evacuation exercises by moving more than three lakh people to safer places. Catch LIVE updates here:
Migrant trains to WB, Odisha cancelled
3 lakh people evacuated in WB
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | SuCS ‘AMPHAN’over BoB near latitude 18.7°N and longitude 87.2°E, about 180km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha).To cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during Afternoon to Evening hours of May 20: IMD
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | PIB on Twitter: The cyclone is likely to make landfall late this evening.
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Super Cyclone Amphan centered at 6:30 am today as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 125 km nearly south-southeast of Paradip: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has spoken to more than a dozen MPs from Odisha and West Bengal, and urged them to ensure all possible help to people in coastal districts in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan'.
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Migrant trains to West Bengal, Odisha cancelled in view of cyclone
As a precautionary measure in the backdrop of 'Amphan' cyclone, the Maharashtra government has announced that three Shramik Special trains for West Bengal and Odisha have been cancelled till May 21.
These trains were to carry migrant workers to West Bengal and Odisha which are expected to be hit by super cyclone 'Amphan' today.
The Maharashtra government has received approval form its counterparts in West Bengal and Odisha to send trains in the next couple of days. (PTI)
Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal LIVE updates | Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has distributed more than two lakh masks among the evacuees and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been handed out to the State Disaster Relief Force personnel, who have been deployed in the vulnerable areas, a senior official told news agency PTI. North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts are two COVID hotspot districts due to high prevalence of positive cases.
Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal LIVE updates | There are around 100 cyclone shelters spread across the coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, officials told news agency PTI.
"Most of the cyclone shelters are already full with quarantined migrant workers who have returned due to the lockdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are using schools and colleges as shelters," an official said.
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said more than three lakh people from three coastal districts have been moved to safety and all steps are being taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone 'Amphan', which was scaled down from a super cyclone to an extremely severe cyclonic storm after it lost some of its steam yesterday afternoon.
Banerjee said she spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the day about the impending natural calamity in the state. (PTI)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers in West Bengal, Odisha to help people
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' and help them move to safer places.
"Cyclone Amphan is coming to the country amid the Corona crisis. I appeal to all Congress workers of West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending danger and help take people to safer places. You should all be safe," he said in a tweet in Hindi.