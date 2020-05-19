Live now
May 19, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Odisha initiate evacuation; 53 NDRF teams deployed to save lives
Cyclone Amphan has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall on May 20, IMD has said
Cyclone Amphan, pronounced as UM-PUN, a very intence cyclonic storm which can wreak large-scale damage, India Meteorological Department has said.
It is likely to de-intensify to an extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes landfall. The wind speed during the landfall is likely to be 165-175 kilometres per hour gusting up to 195 kilometres per hour.Amphan has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall on May 20 between the Digha islands in West Bengal and Hatia islands of Bangladesh, IMD Director General M Mohapatra has said. Catch LIVE updates here:
PM Modi takes stock
No special trains on Bhubaneswar-Kharagpur route
Cyclone Amphan LIVE update | West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the West Bengal government is not fully equipped to deal with the effects of super cyclone 'Amphan', asserting that more than a crore people of the state may get affected by it. (PTI)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE update | The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dedicated a total of 53 teams, including those on standby, for both Odisha and West Bengal, said NDRF chief SN Pradhan. In West Bengal there would be 19 teams with four on standby and in Odisha there will be 13 teams with 17 on standby, he said. An NDRF team has about 45 personnel.
Cyclone Amphan LIVE update | The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' on Monday turned into a super cyclonic storm, only the second over the Bay of Bengal in two decades, and is spiralling towards Indian shores, prompting the West Bengal and Odisha governments to start evacuating people from vulnerable areas, officials told news agency PTI.
Cyclone Amphan LIVE update | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi, as the impending super cyclone compounded the worries at a time when it is grappling with mounting COVID-19 deaths and cases. (PTI)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE update | Railways decides to suspend special trains on Bhubaneswar-Kharagpur route
The East Coast Railway has decided to suspend running of all special trains on the Bhubaneswar-Kharagpur route in view of the approaching cyclone 'Amphan'.
The railway line will be out of bounds for trains till further orders, the ECoR said.
In view of the cyclone forecast, the railway zone has decided to divert the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar AC Special Train via Angul-Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Tata route bypassing the Bhubaneswar-Hijli (Kharagpur) route for four days. (PTI)
It is likely to de-intensify to an extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes a landfall. The wind speed during the landfall is likely to be 165-175 kilometres per hour gusting upto 195 kilometres per hour.