Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Odisha initiate evacuation; 53 NDRF teams deployed to save lives

Cyclone Amphan, pronounced as UM-PUN, a very intence cyclonic storm which can wreak large-scale damage, India Meteorological Department has said.

It is likely to de-intensify to an extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes landfall. The wind speed during the landfall is likely to be 165-175 kilometres per hour gusting up to 195 kilometres per hour.

Amphan has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall on May 20 between the Digha islands in West Bengal and Hatia islands of Bangladesh, IMD Director General M Mohapatra has said.