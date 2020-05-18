Cyclone Amphan Live updates | IMD says Amphan has intensified into 'super cyclonic storm' at 11:30 IST today
The cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into super cyclone by Monday evening and hit West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with wind speed up to 185 km per hour on Wednesday, the Home Ministry has said.
Cyclone Amphan -- pronounced as UM-PUN, a very severe cyclonic storm that has gathered strength over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and expected to gradually move north-northeastwards could intensify into a 'super cyclone', the IMD has warned.
This has raised the likelihood of heavy rainfall coupled with the high-velocity wind in several coastal districts of Odisha and parts of West Bengal, officials said.
The Odisha government has asked the administration of its 12 coastal districts to remain in a state of preparedness to deal with any eventuality in the wake of cyclone 'Amphan', a senior official said.
On Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's direction, the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh have been asked to remain alert.It is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh between afternoon and evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, Regional MeT Director in Kolkata GK Das said.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm, according to an ANI report.
District collectors of Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh have been asked to remain alert on instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
The IMD has warned that cyclone Amphan, a severe cyclonic storm has gathered strength and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal , and could intensify into a 'super cyclone' in the next 12 hours.
