Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates | Severe cyclonic storm very likely to weaken into deep depression during next 3 hours, says IMD

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Amphan, pronounced as UM-PUN. The extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph on May 20 rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, and leaving at least three people dead, officials said. No casualties have been reported from Odisha yet.

After making landfall at 2.30 p.m. between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 6.58 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.

Despite losing its force a bit since May 19, the storm, which was categorised as super cyclone at one point of time, left the two eastern states on edge as it hollered on its destructive path.