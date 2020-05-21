Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates | Severe cyclonic storm very likely to weaken into deep depression during next 3 hours, says IMD
Live updates: After making landfall at 2.30 p.m. between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Amphan, pronounced as UM-PUN. The extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph on May 20 rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, and leaving at least three people dead, officials said. No casualties have been reported from Odisha yet.
After making landfall at 2.30 p.m. between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 6.58 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.Despite losing its force a bit since May 19, the storm, which was categorised as super cyclone at one point of time, left the two eastern states on edge as it hollered on its destructive path. Catch LIVE updates here:
Top
highlights
Over 1 million customers lose power supply in Bangladesh
Odisha govt asks collectors to submit report on damages
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Shops open in Patrapada area of Balasore district of Odisha as normalcy returns here, a day after heavy rainfall and strong winds hit the district and other parts of the state due to Cyclone Amphan. (ANI)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | All 20 units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in Odisha have been deployed in the state, while as many units have been pressed into service in West Bengal for relief and rescue efforts in the wake of Cyclone Amphan, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan has said.
Addressing a press conference on May 20, Pradhan said they are keeping a close watch on the "fast transforming" situation, and 24 teams from six battalions across the country are on standby. (PTI)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Severe cyclonic storm Amphan over Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 30 km/ph during the past 6 hours. Very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards & weaken further into a deep depression during the next 3 hours: IMD
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Restoration work by National Disaster Response Force personnel underway at N 24 Parganas, West Bengal: SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Vice President expresses concern over Cyclone Amphan
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed concern over the situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.
The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted saying Naidu has expressed concern over the situation arising out of the cyclone.
"He spoke to the Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and Rajya Sabha MPs Manas Ranjan Bhunia & Sukhendu Sekhar Roy to ascertain the impact in West Bengal following the landfall of the cyclone," the VP Secretariat said.
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Over 1 million customers lose power supply as cyclone Amphan hits Bangladesh coast; 3 dead
ver one million consumers in the coastal areas of Bangladesh were without power after strong winds snapped electricity lines and many houses destroyed as the country was hit by a powerful cyclone on Wednesday that killed at least three persons.
Cyclone 'Amphan', the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made a landfall on Wednesday evening. Authorities raised the alert level to 'great danger' for some districts as the cyclone, the most powerful storm since cyclone 'Sidr' killed nearly 3,500 people in 2007, approached the coastline.
"More than one million consumers in at least 17 associations of the Rural Electrification Board have lost electricity," bdnews24.com reported.
Apart from this, almost 40,000 customers of West Zone Power Distribution Company have lost electricity supply, reported news agency PTI.
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Odisha govt asks collectors of cyclone-affected districts to submit initial report on damages
The Odisha government has asked collectors of the districts affected by cyclone 'Amphan' to submit preliminary assessment reports on the damage caused by the disaster within two days.
After the extremely severe cyclonic storm rolled past the Odisha coast, triggering heavy downpour and fierce winds, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said the collectors have been asked to submit the reports on the extent of damage in their respective districts within 48 hours.
The direction came after 'Amphan' hit coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore and parts of the northern district of Mayurbhanj. (PTI)
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | No casualties have been reported from Odisha yet.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Cyclone Amphan, pronounced as UM-PUN. The extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph on May 20 rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, and leaving at least three people dead, officials said.