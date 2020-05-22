App
May 22, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Amphan LIVE news | Death toll in Bengal rises to 77; PM Modi to undertake aerial surveys of cyclone-hit areas

Live updates: The fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years destroyed mud houses and crops, and uprooted trees and electric poles. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

Cyclone Amphan is the fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years. Power outage and frequent fibre cuts have disrupted telecom connectivity in the cyclone hit areas, particularly Kolkata, North and South 24 Pargana districts of West Bengal.

In Odisha, nearly 45 lakh people have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the two states to take stock of the situation on May 22.

This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Catch LIVE updates here:
highlights

  • May 22, 2020 10:17 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: The widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha is disturbing. My condolences to the families of those who have perished and I pray the injured make a speedy recovery. I offer my support to the brave people of these two states in this time of crisis.

  • May 22, 2020 10:04 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. He offered to give all support to West Bengal in view of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan: Odisha Chief Minister's Office (ANI)

  • May 22, 2020 10:00 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Cyclone toll in WB rises to 77; electricity, mobile services restored in some worst-hit areas

    The death toll due to cyclone Amphan in West Bengal has risen to 77 as authorities are busy restoring the normal life thrown out of gear by the region's worst weather disasters.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of the cyclone wreaking havoc in the two states. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2020 09:46 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik would join PM Narendra Modi during the aerial survey in their respective states.

  • May 22, 2020 09:38 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | 10 killed as cyclone Amphan batters Bangladesh

    Cyclone 'Amphan' which battered West Bengal has also wreaked havoc in Bangladesh, killing at least 10 people, devastating coastal villages, inundating many areas and damaging scores of houses, said officials.
    Cyclone 'Amphan', the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on May 20 evening. It was the most powerful storm since cyclone 'Sidr' killed nearly 3,500 people in 2007.
    "The cyclone claimed 10 lives," state minister for disaster management Enamur Rahman told a media briefing. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2020 09:12 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Amphan hits 45 lakh in Odisha; Patnaik seeks house damage report in 7 days

    Nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan, officials said as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked them to submit report on damage to crops and houses within stipulated time.
    After making an aerial survey of the Amphan-affected districts, the chief minister directed officials to assess the damage caused to agriculture crop in next three days and survey of damage to houses and buildings in a week. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2020 09:11 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Bandhan Bank services impacted in some areas of West Bengal, Odisha

    Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank yesterday said its services have been impacted in some areas of West Bengal and Odisha due to Amphan and the cyclone is likely to impact business worth Rs 260 crore.
    The lender expects to resume banking services in these areas shortly. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2020 09:10 AM IST
  • May 22, 2020 09:09 AM IST

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings later today. PM Modi will also visit Odisha later today. (ANI)

  • May 22, 2020 08:47 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in the two states, the Prime Minister's Office said.

    Read more: PM Modi to undertake aerial surveys of cyclone-hit Bengal, Odisha today

