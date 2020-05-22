Cyclone Amphan LIVE news | Death toll in Bengal rises to 77; PM Modi to undertake aerial surveys of cyclone-hit areas

Cyclone Amphan is the fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years. Power outage and frequent fibre cuts have disrupted telecom connectivity in the cyclone hit areas, particularly Kolkata, North and South 24 Pargana districts of West Bengal.

In Odisha, nearly 45 lakh people have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the two states to take stock of the situation on May 22.

This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Catch LIVE updates here: