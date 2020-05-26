App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Amphan comes as blessing in disguise for lockdown-hit jobless labourers, electricians in West Bengal

On one hand, Cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc in large parts of south Bengal and affected millions of people, while on the other, it has also opened up livelihood opportunities for electricians and daily wagers sitting idle for more than two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI

Bengali proverb 'Karor poush mash toh karor sorbonash' (Someone's loss is someone else's gain) has taken a literal meaning in cyclone-ravaged West Bengal.

On one hand, Cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc in large parts of south Bengal and affected millions of people, while on the other, it has also opened up livelihood opportunities for electricians and daily wagers sitting idle for more than two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

With a shortage of manpower to clear uprooted trees and restore power supply amid protests by people staying without electricity or water for more than five days, civic authorities in several affected areas have employed the labourers and electricians for restoration work.

Close

"There is a shortage of manpower as many employees have been unable to join duty due to the lockdown. Hence, we decided to take the help of local labourers to remove the trees blocking the roads.

related news

"Although it is the job of the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to restore power supply, wires are lying everywhere so we needed the help of local electricians to safely remove them," a councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) told PTI.

Apart from the KMC, authorities of the South Dum Dum and the North Dum Dum municipalities have also engaged daily wagers to remove the uprooted trees from the roads.

"Hundreds of trees have been uprooted in our municipal area, and we are facing a shortage of manpower. So, we have engaged labourers, who were sitting idle at their homes for the last two months, on a daily payment basis," Abhijit Mitra, a councillor of South Dum Dum municipality said.

Manoj Sarangi, a daily wager who used to work in a sawmill, has been jobless since the imposition of the lockdown.

He has now been engaged by the South Dum Dum municipality for restoration work and is being paid Rs 250 every day.

"I didn't have a job for the last two months and have spent all my savings. This work of removing uprooted trees has saved my family," he said.

The civic body has employed 100 labourers like Sarangi for the restoration work.

For electrician Sajal Das too, the cyclone has come as a blessing in disguise. After remaining jobless for two months, his hands are now full.

"Earlier, I used to earn Rs 500 per day but my earning came to a grinding halt due to the lockdown. But since May 22, two days after the cyclone struck West Bengal, my phone has not stopped ringing," he said.

"Every day, I am getting calls from people asking me to repair their water pumps or mend electric wires," he added.

Subal Naskar, a retired technician of the state power department who now runs an electrical appliance shop, too is busy attending to calls for restoration of cable TV network and repair of ceiling fans amid rising mercury levels.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Amphan #India #lockdown #west bengal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.