you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Amphan | All you need to know about Super Cyclonic Storms and how deadly it can be

Cyclone Amphan, which has now turned into an ‘extremely severe storm’ may intensify further into a ‘super cyclonic storm’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal and Odisha are put on high alert amid the threat of Cyclone Amphan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of high wind speed. Cyclone Amphan, which has now turned into an ‘extremely severe storm’, may intensify further into a ‘super cyclonic storm’. Take a look to know what Super Cyclone is and how deadly it can be. (Image: News18)
1/5

West Bengal and Odisha are put on high alert amid the threat of Cyclone Amphan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of high wind speed. Cyclone Amphan, which has now turned into an ‘extremely severe storm’, may intensify further into a ‘super cyclonic storm’. Take a look to know what Super Cyclone is and how deadly it can be. (Image: News18)

What is a Super Cyclone? (Image: News18 Creative)
2/5

What is a Super Cyclone? (Image: News18 Creative)

Formation of cyclone | Cyclones form over large bodies of warm water. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/5

Formation of cyclone | Cyclones form over large bodies of warm water. (Image: News18 Creative)

Odisha Super Cyclone | October 29, 1999 | The deadliest and most destructive Indian cyclone. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/5

Odisha Super Cyclone | October 29, 1999 | The deadliest and most destructive Indian cyclone. (Image: News18 Creative)

Lives lost in past to natural disaster in India. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/5

Lives lost in the past to natural disasters in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 20, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #amphan cyclo #cyclone #India #Natural Disaster #Slideshow #super cyclone storm

