Cyber fraud cases see spike between 2014-16: Govt

The number of cyber fraud complaints registered in the country has seen an upward trend during 2014-16 with over 6,100 cases being registered by various investigative agencies, the government told Parliament Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Hansram G Ahir informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 2,522 cases of cyber fraud were registered in 2016, 2,384 in 2015 and 1,286 in the year 2014.

The data pertaining to 2017 and 2018 were "not available" at present, he said.

The total cases registered during these three years stands at 6,192.

The minister was asked whether cases of frauds/cheating being committed via e-mails and SMSes have increased across the country during each of the last three years despite several measures taken by the government to curb them.