Cyber criminals using fake websites to cash on FIFA WC, stealing personal info: ClouDSEK

Nov 28, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

From fake entry permits and betting sites to fake cryptocurrency, cybercriminals have spun all the tricks to lure football fans in the name of the FIFA World Cup, IT security intelligence firm CloudSEK warned on Monday.

While India is not part of the FIFA World Cup, the Indian community is reportedly estimated to be the largest among the expatriate population in Qatar which is hosting the biggest football tournament.

The Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm said that several Telegram channels were found selling Hayya cards (FIFA entry permit) for prices ranging from USD 50 to USD 150.

"To create Hayya cards, the threat actors claim to require the buyer's valid IDs like passports. And payment is only accepted in Bitcoin," CloudSEK said in a report.

Cyber criminals are also sharing hacking techniques that purportedly allow one to register for a Hayya card without a valid FIFA ticket number, for free.

The technique is based on brute forcing the ticket number based on an alleged ticket number pattern that the threat actor shared.