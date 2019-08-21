App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CV discrepancies: Candidates of 35–45 years have highest mismatches

Chandigarh (7.8 percent) and Pune (7.5 percent) top the list of cities with highest discrepancy ratios.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Resume frauds have seen a year-on-year (YoY) decrease though employment is still the most misrepresented category. According to the annual trend report on employee background screening by AuthBridge Research Services, seven out of 100 candidates lie during a job application.

AuthBridge also found that candidates between 35–45 years have highest discrepancy.

Historical

Close

The recent report has added a new segment 'On-Demand Economy', which analysis discrepancies in temporary blue-collar staff hiring like cab drivers, delivery staff. Here, it was found that 35 out of 1,000 candidates misrepresent information to get a job. Further, 33 out of every 1000 candidates screened had criminal/civil litigation record against them.

Ajay Trehan, founder and CEO, AuthBridge, said: "The latest report, however, should also make businesses in the sharing economy take notice as worrying discrepancy trends have been observed in this fast-growing sector."

Check-wise

At 12.96 percent and 11.36 percent respectively, hospitality/tourism and pharma/biotech, follow BFSI and private insurance (14.69 percent) and retail (13.57 percent) to join the list of industries with the highest discrepancy ratios.

Identity check discrepancy ratio for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is 6X higher than multinational corporations (MNCs). The report also said that SMEs are 50 percent more likely to hire a wrong candidate than an MNC.

Among locations, North India shows the highest discrepancy in education while South India shows the highest discrepancy in residential address. Among cities, Chandigarh (7.8 percent) and Pune (7.5 percent) top the list of cities with highest discrepancy ratios.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Business #HR #Job seekers #jobs

