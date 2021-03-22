English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Cutting cake with Tricolour, Ashoka Chakra on it not insult to flag: Madras High Court

Quashing a magistrate’s direction to take punitive action against those cutting cakes appearing like the tricolour, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said that such “hyper and surfeit nationalism goes against the prosperity of our nation".

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 07:44 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

Cutting a cake with a Tricolour or Ashoka Chakra designed on it does not amount to an unpatriotic act or an insult under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the Madras High Court ruled on March 22.

Quashing a magistrate’s direction to take punitive action against those cutting cakes appearing like the tricolour, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said that such “hyper and surfeit nationalism goes against the prosperity of our nation,” reported the Bar and Bench.

The Madras High Court said: “A patriot is not one who only raises the flag, symbolises his national pride and wear it on his sleeve, but also, a person who bats for good governance. The symbolisation of national pride is not synonymous with patriotism, just like how cutting a cake is not unpatriotic.”

The court further observed: “Patriotism is not determined by a gross physical act” and said that the intention behind the act must be taken into consideration while passing a judgment.

Justice Venkatesh said people will become hesitant to handle the national flag if such a broad meaning is given to the word ‘insult’.

Close

Related stories

The court was hearing a plea filed by D Senthilkumar, who had objected to a cake iced with a tricoloured outline and the Ashoka Chakra at the centre being cut on Christmas Day back in 2013.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Madras High Court #Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act #tricolour
first published: Mar 22, 2021 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.