App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cut in GST rate on footwear to promote growth, exports: CLE Chairman to govt

The council has sought reduction of GST rate to 12 per on footwear priced above Rs 1,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Leather exporters in the country have urged the finance ministry to reduce the rate of goods and services tax (GST) on footwear with a view to promote growth of the industry and push exports.

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed raised this issue at a pre-Budget meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on June 11.

He said that the domestic footwear sector holds huge potential to create jobs and earn foreign exchange.

Close

"Reduction of GST on footwear would help promote growth of domestic footwear industry," he said in a statement.

The council has sought reduction of GST rate to 12 per on footwear priced above Rs 1,000.

GST rate on footwear worth up to Rs 1,000 was reduced to five percent, while those above this value still attract a GST rate of 18 percent.

Currently, export of leather and its products stands at about USD 6 billion. Major export destinations include Europe and the US.

Last year, the commerce minister announced a Rs 2,600 crore package for the leather sector to boost exports.

The sector employs about 42 lakh people.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Business #CLE #GST #India #trade

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.