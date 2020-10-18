Cut ceremonies, number of canteens to streamline utilisation of manpower in Indian Army, proposes internal review

The Indian Army has received a slew of proposals to streamline utilisation of manpower as well as financial and material resources.

The proposals include doing away with Army Day and Territorial Army Day parades in New Delhi, curtailing ceremonial practices such as brass bands and quarter guards, individual officers’ mess and CSD canteen for units in peace stations.

Conducted early this year, the internal review - ‘Optimisation of Manpower and Resources: Review of Practices and Facilities in Indian Army' - has suggested doing away with Army Day (January 15), Territorial Army Day parades (October 9) in New Delhi and other ceremonies, Indian Express reported.

According to the internal review, events like Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony may now have 18 Army ensembles (15 bands and 15 pipes and drums), instead of 30 (15 bands and 15 pipes and drums).

Apart from this, the proposals state that Vijay Divas and Kargil Vijay Divas events should be held with least “fanfare”, while “non-military aims” should not be part of the events. Also, the colour presentation ceremonies shall now take place only once a year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and be attended by representatives of the units to be awarded along with their Colonel of the Regiment.

Similar arrangements have been proposed for investiture ceremony, which would take place once a year in Delhi for awardees of Army HQs and other units based in Delhi.

Among other details, the proposals state that Military police outriders and escorts for Generals shall be stopped and restricted only to a few ceremonial events. Also, military police vehicles or outriders have been proposed to not escort any VIP within military stations.

It has also been proposed that the cultural and dance troupe, traditional martial arts teams and jazz bands should cease to exist. However, the members can continue to be used as ‘hobby’, their activities restricted to the unit.

On the issue of Raising Day events, the proposals suggested that the event be curtailed, adding gifts/mementoes to be done away with.

Another major development, that the proposals suggested include merger of individual unit CSD canteens in one station, keeping the accessibility in mind. The Army also received proposals to amalgamate multiple officers’ mess of permanently located units in peace stations to one.

Other than these above proposals, the internal review suggested non-maintenance of pipe and drum band for units. While it added outsourcing of Diwali Melas, Lesser attachments of jawans from units to higher headquarters, among others as schemes that may be followed to streamline utilisation of manpower.