Customs Dept seize 61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport in a day, 7 arrested

Seized gold (Image: ANI)

The Customs Department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on November 11 seized 61 kgs of gold valued at Rs 32 crore, in two different cases. This has been the highest seizure in a single day in the reported history of Mumbai Airport Customs, ANI reported.



Maharashtra | On 11th November, Mumbai Airport Customs seized 61 kg gold valued at Rs 32 crores and arrested seven passengers in two separate cases pic.twitter.com/uTCmbnhvgV

— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

The Mumbai Airport customs officials arrested seven passengers (five men and two women) in the matter.

In a seizure that took place a week before this incident, Mumbai Customs seized US dollars worth Rs 4 crore at Mumbai airport and arrested three members of a family who were intercepted when they were about to fly to Dubai on November 2. Officials said the cash was hidden inside sarees, footwear and in a bag.

On November 12, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan paid customs duty of Rs 6.88 lakh after personnel at Mumbai airport found Rs 18 lakh worth watches in the combined baggage of the actor and five members of his team on their arrival from Dubai in a private jet.