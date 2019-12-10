Customers of Union Bank of India's Juhu branch hit by fraud ATM withdrawals: Report

Many account holders at the Juhu Tara Road branch of the Union Bank of India of Mumbai were alarmed when they received ATM withdrawal alerts somewhere between midnight and 6 am on December 9, as per a report by Mid-Day.

After receiving these notifications, people queued up in front of the branch to have their grievances addressed by the bank's staff. The report noted that 70 fraudulent withdrawals were carried out from the accounts of the bank's customers.

Going by the report, people lost anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000. Many who were lined up had complaint letters, which were stamped by the local police station, in their hands.

The bank manager told Mid-Day that the fraudulent transactions had indeed taken place, and the data of people who had lost money was being collected.