Custodial deaths | 1,775 people died in prisons in 2019: MoS for Home

Notably, last week, on August 8 Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had said that police stations pose the “highest threat” to human rights as custodial torture and other police atrocities still prevail in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
Representative Image

Citing the Prison Statistics India 2019 report published by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on August 11 that 1,775 people died in prisons in the year 2019.

He said: “Prison Statistics India 2019 report published by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) mentions 1775 deaths in prisons for the year 2019.”

Pointing out that there have been no reports of increasing deaths under police custody, Nityanand Rai said: “As per National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines, every death in custody, police or judicial, natural or otherwise, is to be reported to the Commission within 24 hours of its occurrence.”

Notably, last week, on August 8 Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had said that police stations pose the “highest threat” to human rights as custodial torture and other police atrocities still prevail in India.

He had further said that even the privileged are “not spared third-degree treatment”, adding: “The threat to human rights and bodily integrity is the highest in police stations... Going by recent reports, even the privileged are not spared.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Custodial Death #India
first published: Aug 11, 2021 04:11 pm

