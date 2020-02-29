App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Curfew lifted, mobile internet services suspended in 6 Meghalaya districts

The clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during anti-CAA and pro-ILP meeting held in Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday.

The curfew imposed in Shillong after one person was killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP) was lifted Saturday morning but a ban on mobile internet services was continuing in six districts.

Most shops and businesses in the city were closed even after the curfew ended, officials said.

The clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during anti-CAA and pro-ILP meeting held in Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday, officials said.

After the clashes, a curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas and mobile internet services suspended in six districts — East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills an South West Khasi hills — from Friday night for 48-hours, they said.

Officials said SMSes will be limited to five per day.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has appealed to people to stay calm and not pay attention to rumours.

"I appeal to all citizens in Meghalaya, tribal or non-tribal, keep calm. Don't spread rumours and don't listen to rumours. The chief minister has spoken to me. He assured me he is taking all necessary steps. The prime requirement now is to maintain law and order," the governor said in a statement.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has condemned the incident in Ichamati.

Rymbui said a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident to find out the truth.

He said the curfew was clamped and mobile internet services suspended as a precautionary measure.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

