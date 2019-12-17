App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Curfew lifted in Guwahati, relaxed in Dibrugarh

Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said.

Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying.

The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.

"It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow," an official statement had said.

However, the statement did not mention anything about resumption of mobile internet services.

In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Tuesday, they said.

Assam witnessed violent protests with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

Five persons had lost their lives since Wednesday.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:15 am

tags #curfew #Current Affairs #Dibrugarh #Guwahati #India #Sarbananda Sonowal

