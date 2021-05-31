MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till June 10

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

PTI
May 31, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
PM Modi had asked people to express gratitude towards those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus outbreak by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew. (Photo: Shome Basu)

PM Modi had asked people to express gratitude towards those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus outbreak by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew. (Photo: Shome Basu)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the COVID curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to extend the curfew after a review of the current COVID-19 scenario in the state, official sources said.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Though the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the government decided to continue the curfew for a few more days to ensure the COVID-19 curve flattens, the sources said.

"The curfew will be in force daily from 1 2 noon to 6 am. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C will continue to be in force from 6 am to 12 noon," the sources added.
PTI
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Covid-19 #curfew #Current Affairs #India
first published: May 31, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.