Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India reach 142.38 crore: Govt

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
According to the Union Health Ministry, 1.11 crore people have received two doses in India so far. (Representational image)

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1.11 crore people have received two doses in India so far. (Representational image)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 142.38 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said. More than 65 lakh (65,20,037) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm Monday, it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
