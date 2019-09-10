Culture ministry sets aside Rs 27,000 crore to start 'authentic reconstruction' of 11 historic sites

The Union Ministry of Culture is planning to start the "authentic reconstruction" of 11 historic sites, including Hampi and Indus Valley as a part of its Rs 27,000 crore five-year plan starting next year, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The report states that about a quarter of the amount will go to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This is nearly a seven-fold increase in ASI’s budget.

This is a part of the ministry’s plan submitted to the Fifteenth Finance Commission, which estimates an expenditure of Rs 26,549 crore between 2020 and 2025.

As a part of this plan, the ministry plans on setting up 100 experimental museums on the lines of Acropolis Museum in Greece. An institute – Indian Institute of Culture (IIC) – to provide training in archaeology, museology, conservation and allied fields is also being planned.

The ministry is also planning a national-level Jashn-e-Kashmir festival to celebrate the folk art of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The report states that world-class facilities are being planned at 600 sites, with the ministry planning to illuminate over 50 monuments. The national experiential archaeological museum will also be set up at an excavation site managed by the ASI in Vadhnagar, Gujarat.

The culture ministry is also planning on exploring technological aid for authentic reconstruction, including that of Indus Valley sites such as Dholavira and Rakhigarhi.

The ministry has identified 25 Indus Valley experts to act as "knowledge experts". Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will act as the project’s nodal agency and the National Council of Science Museums will provide technical support, officials told the newspaper.

The report states that the ministry plans on completing the civil construction of the Museum on Prime Ministers of India and the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library by March 2020, and the content creation and installation by October 2020.