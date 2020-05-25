App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

CSMIA operates 47 flights to 14 destinations on May 26

These 47 flights were undertaken by seven domestic carriers, Mumbai International Airport Ltd ( MIAL) said in a statement.

PTI

The AAI-GVK group-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has said it is operating 47 flights to 14 destinations on May 26, catering to a total of 4,852 passengers after the resumption of domestic air services.

These 47 flights were undertaken by seven domestic carriers, Mumbai International Airport Ltd ( MIAL) said in a statement.

The 4,852 expected commuter include 3,752 departing passengers and rest 1,100 arriving on day one of operations, it said.

related news

The highest passenger load capacity is seen on Delhi route departing out of the Mumbai airport, MIAL added.

As many as 20 flights were operated to and from the Mumbai airport till 12:45 pm on Monday after Indian airlines resumed commercial passenger services after two months of COVID-19 lockdown.

All the passengers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices and will also have to submit a self-declaration form after their arrival at the airport, the airport operator said.

It also said all the arriving passengers will be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsory undergo home isolation for the period of seven days as per the protocol by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Passengers who are coming in for a short duration and have planned for a return or onward journey, will have to share the details of the same and will be exempted from the isolation, it added.

First Published on May 25, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport #coronavirus #India #mumbai #Mumbai International Airport Ltd

