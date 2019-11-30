App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

CSL's pact with Andamans to spruce up island dockyard's ops

Under the agreement signed on Thursday, CSL shall assist the administration to set up a ship repair ecosystem at Andaman & Nicobar islands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational image.
Representational image.

The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has entered into an agreement with the Andaman & Nicobar administration to commence its operations at the marine dockyard at Port Blair, a facility that is currently being operated directly by the island administration.

Under the agreement signed on Thursday, CSL shall assist the administration to set up a ship repair ecosystem at Andaman & Nicobar islands. It shall associate in augmentation and modernisation of the facility and also focus efforts towards skill development in the islands in consultation with the administration and technical Institutions located in the islands. A CSL release said it will be entitled to a management fee of Rs 15 crore per annum.

A profit share of 7.5 percent of PAT shall be payable by CSL to the administration for profit generated by CSL through providing ship repair services at the marine dockyard facility, according to the release.

CSL is expected to spruce up the operational efficiency of the dockyard as well as improve the overall ship repair ecosystem in the island to ensure faster turnaround and minimise downtime of the vessels, which are the lifeline for the Islands.

The agreement for a period of 30 years was signed at Port Blair by Sudhir Mahajan IAS, Secretary (Shipping), Andaman & Nicobar Administration and Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL.

Cochin Shipyard Ltdalready has an existing MoU since 2017 with Andaman & Nicobar administration for repair of large seagoing vessels of the island administration at its facility in Kochi.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #CSL

