CSIR UGC NET June 2020: NTA reopens application window - check important dates here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for CSIR- UGC NET 2020. Candidates who have not applied for the exam or could not complete their application process for the National Eligibility Test (NET), can fill and submit the form between August 22 and September 10.

The exam conducting agency NTA was supposed to conduct the exam in June but had to defer it due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures that were imposed later to contain the spread of it.

In an official release, NTA said, “In view of the representation received from many students who have not filled application form due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and request received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks.”

This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application process or submit the online application form for CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 due to one reason or another, said NTA.

Students can apply online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The submission or completion of the online application form shall be accepted up to 5 pm of September 10 while the submission of the fee will be accepted up to 11.50 pm of September 10.

Candidates can deposit the application fee within September 10 through debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI and Paytm.

After the completion of registration, NTA has allowed applicants to change or make corrections in the forms for a week. The facility will open on September 11 and will be available till September 17.

How to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020:

> Visit the official website of CSIR-UGC NET: csirnet.nta.nic.in > On the page, look for ‘Fill Application Form JOINT CSIR-UGC NET June 2020’ and click on it.> Fill the form with furnishing the required details.

> Pay the fees through debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI and Paytm.

CSIR-UGC NET Fellowships are tenable in Universities/IITs/Post Graduate Colleges/Government Research Establishments including those of the CSIR, Research and Development establishments of recognized public or private sector industrial firms and other recognized institutions. Only bonafide Indian citizens are eligible for the test. CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship is tenable in India.