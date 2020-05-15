CSD canteens may soon provide Indian products only: Report

The Ministry of Defence is considering to sell only Indian items at canteens operated for the armed forces.

Shops run by the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) mostly sell domestic products anyway, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The CSD's proposal comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent push for local products.

Since the products can be procured from Indian companies, supply should not be affected, sources told ET.

The CSD's move might impact imported alcohol sold at stores and some household items, the report said.

Excluding imported items may also help remove Chinese products sold at CSD stores, which goes against the government's promotion of small domestic businesses.

The plan also follows Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will sell only indigenous products.

PM Modi, on May 12, spoke about India being atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and on a push for domestic products in his address to the nation. The message comes during the COVID-19 outbreak and a consequent lockdown, which has hurt Indian businesses.