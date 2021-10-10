MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Cruise drugs case: NCB arrests Nigerian national; 20 people held so far

Giving details of the latest arrest, the NCB official said a team of the NCB laid a trap in suburban Goregaon and apprehended the accused, identified as Okaro Ouzama.

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
[Image: Shutterstock]

[Image: Shutterstock]

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a Nigerian national on Sunday in connection with the cruise drugs party raid case, an NCB official said. With this, 20 people have so far been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, he said.

Giving details of the latest arrest, the official said a team of the NCB laid a trap in suburban Goregaon and apprehended the accused, identified as Okaro Ouzama, "along with an intermediate quantity of cocaine" on Saturday. This is the second arrest of a foreign national in the case, the official said.

drug

ALSO READ: NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case

Earlier also, the NCB had arrested a Nigerian in the case. The NCB is making effort to explore the foreign linkages in the case on the basis of interrogation of the all accused persons, the official said.

Close

Related stories

He also said that two men, whom NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had claimed as "outsiders" involved in the raid, were actually among the nine independent witnesses involved in the whole operation. He said the duo was not known to the NCB before October 2, when the raid was conducted on the Goa-bound ship.

A total of nine independent witnesses were involved in the whole operation (cruise ship raid) and Manish Bhanushali and K P Gosavi were among them. "None of the independent witnesses, including the two (Bhanushali and Gosavi) were known to the NCB before October 2," the official said. The NCB had earlier said all the allegations levelled against it in connection with the cruise ship raid were "baseless, motivated afterthoughts and prejudicial".

NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said the anti-drugs agency works professionally. "We do not see any political party and religion. We do our job professionally," he added. Based on a tip-off, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 2 and claimed to have recovered banned drugs.

The case took a political turn when NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday claimed that the raid was "fake" and that "outsiders" were involved in it. On Saturday, Malik alleged that the NCB had initially detained 11 people from the Goa-bound cruise ship, but let off three of them, including the brother-in-law of a BJP leader, a couple of hours later.
PTI
Tags: #Cruise drugs case #NCB #Nigerian national #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Oct 10, 2021 05:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.