Cruise drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha released from jail

The Bombay High Court had on October 28 granted bail to Munmun Dhamecha along with co-accused Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant

PTI
October 31, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Fashion model Munmun Dhamecha was released from the Byculla women's jail here on October 31, three days after she was granted bail in the cruise drugs case in which she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

The Bombay High Court had on October 28 granted bail to her along with co-accused Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant.

On the afternoon of October 28, the HC made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The release order of Dhamecha was put in the bail box outside the Byculla jail late on October 30 evening, after the bond process was completed.

Dhamecha's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan on October 31 said, "She has been released from the jail after completion of all the legal formalities. We are now going to file an application before the NCB seeking permission to allow her to go Madhya Pradesh, as she hails from there."

Her co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, who is lodged at the Arthur Road jail, is yet to be released.

Aryan Khan, who was also lodged in the Arthur Road jail following arrest in the case, returned home on October 30.

The HC had in its detailed order asked Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha to appear before the NCB's Mumbai office every Friday between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

On October 2, the NCB had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs onboard.
Tags: #Bombay High Court #Cruise drugs case #Current Affairs #India #Legal
first published: Oct 31, 2021 01:40 pm

