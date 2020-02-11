App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRPF recruitment notification: Check how to apply for 1,412 posts with salary up to Rs 81,000

Those selected to the posts will draw a salary in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 81,000 along with allowances like DA, HRA, CCA and other such beneifts admissible under the rules.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on February 11, has issued a notification inviting applications for the post of Head Constable GD in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A total of 1,412 posts are up for grabs, of which 1,331 are for male applicants while 81 are for female applicants.

The registrations were thrown open on February 7 and the last date to apply is March 6.

Close

The written exam, which is the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), will be conducted on April 19, as per the notification.

To apply, candidates must have completed four years of service including basic training before the last date of application. The prescribed upper limit for the LDCE is 32 years.

Those selected to the posts will draw a salary in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 81,000 per month, along with allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) and other such benefits that are admissible under the rules.

Candidates can head to the official website crpf.gov.in to apply for the same.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:14 pm

tags #CRPF #India #Ministry of Home Affairs

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.