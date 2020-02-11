CRPF recruitment notification: Check how to apply for 1,412 posts with salary up to Rs 81,000

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on February 11, has issued a notification inviting applications for the post of Head Constable GD in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A total of 1,412 posts are up for grabs, of which 1,331 are for male applicants while 81 are for female applicants.

The registrations were thrown open on February 7 and the last date to apply is March 6.

The written exam, which is the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), will be conducted on April 19, as per the notification.

To apply, candidates must have completed four years of service including basic training before the last date of application. The prescribed upper limit for the LDCE is 32 years.

Those selected to the posts will draw a salary in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 81,000 per month, along with allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) and other such benefits that are admissible under the rules.