    CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

    The officer, Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them, the officials said.

    PTI
    February 12, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    One personnel is stated to have been injured in the encounter. (Representative image)

    A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district on February 12, officials said.

    The incident took place at Timmapur-Putkel under Basaguda police station area of the district when a CRPF patrol comprising personnel from the 'F company' of its 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.

    The officer, Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them, the officials said. One personnel is stated to have been injured in the encounter.

    A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.
