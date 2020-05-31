App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

CRPF gets over 40k bulletproof jackets, 170 armoured vehicles for Kashmir, LWE theatres

Over 40,000 bulletproof jackets and 170 armoured troop carriers have been sanctioned by the Union home ministry for the CRPF for use in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir valley

PTI
Representational Image (PTI)
Representational Image (PTI)

Over 40,000 bulletproof jackets and 170 armoured troop carriers have been sanctioned by the Union home ministry for the CRPF for use in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir valley and anti-Naxal offensives in various states, officials said.

They said the central paramilitary force has also "re-fabricated" and armour-plated about 80 Maruti Gypsy vehicles as part of providing protection to its personnel against bullet shots, grenade attacks and stone pelting incidents in the Kashmir operations grid.

A senior official told PTI that the force has been sanctioned a total of 176 medium bullet-proof vehicles and each of them can seat about 5-6 armed troops.

Close

These vehicles can withstand grenade attacks, gun shots aimed from a distance and other fatal attacks. They will be provided to the CRPF units deployed for counter-terrorist duties in the Kashmir valley and anti-Naxal operations in various Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states, they said.

related news

The government has also sanctioned about 42,000 "light bullet proof jackets" for the troops of the country's largest paramilitary force as part of its modernisation plan.

These jackets are advanced as they provide enhanced protection to troops' vital body parts like neck and the groin area as the overall surface area of each such vest is larger than the older ones, they said.

Also, these new jackets weigh 40 per cent lesser that the bullet-proof jackets in use at present.

The older ones weigh around 7-8 kgs.

The force, in order to provide special protection to its troops in the Kashmir valley, has armour-plated at least 80 Gypsy model four-wheelers which are used by troops and ground officers to move around.

Many such armour-plated Gypsy vehicles of the force have been battered during stone pelting incidents in Kashmir and hence some have gone out of service while the rest required replacement.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong force has deployed about 70 battalions in Kashmir while about 90 such units are based in various LWE violence hit states.

Each CRPF battalion has an operational strength of around 1,000 troops.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #arms #CRPF #India #Kashmir

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.