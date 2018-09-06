App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crowd throngs to the site of Majerhat bridge collapse to click perfect shot

Citizens from around the city visited the site to get a closer look at the disaster, and take pictures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Hundreds of residents of Kolkata gathered near the site of Majerhat Bridge collapse on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they were not there to help but were armed with cell phones, selfie sticks and digital cameras to get a perfect shot of the site.

As per a report in The Times of India, citizens from around the city visited the site to get a closer look at the disaster, and take pictures. A businessman, Prabhat Naskar, was among the first in a crowd of around 100 at the northern end of the barricade set up by the authorities near the collapsed bridge.

He took several photographs of the site. “I had crossed this bridge on Tuesday around 4.30pm and after 20 minutes it collapsed. I thanked my luck yesterday and today I came all the way from Sarsuna taking a detour to click a photograph of the collapsed portion. I will show it to my daughter,” he told the paper.

related news

Apart from Naskar, many other citizens visited the site just to get a closer look and click photographs. Some college students were also found clicking pictures of the site, rescue operations and taking sound bites from the officials in an attempt to make a small film on the disaster.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:02 pm

tags #India #Kolkata #Trending News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.