Crowd throngs to the site of Majerhat bridge collapse to click perfect shot

Moneycontrol News

Hundreds of residents of Kolkata gathered near the site of Majerhat Bridge collapse on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they were not there to help but were armed with cell phones, selfie sticks and digital cameras to get a perfect shot of the site.

As per a report in The Times of India, citizens from around the city visited the site to get a closer look at the disaster, and take pictures. A businessman, Prabhat Naskar, was among the first in a crowd of around 100 at the northern end of the barricade set up by the authorities near the collapsed bridge.

He took several photographs of the site. “I had crossed this bridge on Tuesday around 4.30pm and after 20 minutes it collapsed. I thanked my luck yesterday and today I came all the way from Sarsuna taking a detour to click a photograph of the collapsed portion. I will show it to my daughter,” he told the paper.

Apart from Naskar, many other citizens visited the site just to get a closer look and click photographs. Some college students were also found clicking pictures of the site, rescue operations and taking sound bites from the officials in an attempt to make a small film on the disaster.