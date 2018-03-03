App
Mar 02, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cross-LoC traders association suspends stir after ban on pistachio trade revoked

The traders body had held protest near Salamabad Trade Facilitation centre at Uri on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road earlier this week to press for their demands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The cross-Line of Control (LoC) traders association has suspended its protest after the Centre revoked ban on trade of pistachio between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"The government has removed the ban on trading of pistachio," a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) said in a statement.

He said the ban was revoked after the JCCI took up the matter with the authorities concerned.

"We are hoping that other issues will also be solved in the same spirit so that cross-LoC trade will become meaningful and beneficial to people of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said, adding following the government's move, cross-LoC traders association has suspended its protest.

