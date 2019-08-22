Crops in 13 districts of Punjab hit due to floods, initial survey reveals: Report

Standing crop in over 13 districts and 593 villages across Punjab has been hit after incessant rain in the state, the Indian Express has reported.

The Punjab Agriculture Department has said that these are initial estimates and that the figure is likely to rise.

According to the report, a field survey of the three-day rain revealed that crops like paddy, basmati, maize, cotton, and vegetables have been hit after flooding in Sutlej and other local rivers.

The report states that till August 20, over 70,000 acres got submerged in over 561 villages. The figure, however, increased on August 21, with 32 more villages being added and the acres increasing to over one lakh.

The report states that over 40,000 acres got submerged in Jalandhar while over 20,000 acres were submerged in Kapurthala. Crops were also damaged in Ludhiana, Ropar and Ferozepur, according to the report.

"But these figures are just initial and the figure may be quite high compared to this," a senior officer in the Agriculture Department told the newspaper.

The report states that Ropar and Jalandhar are the most affected districts, with 95 and 70 villages being hit by floods respectively. The survey has also stated that over 200 acres of fields in Amritsar, 1,700 acres in Mohali and 5,300 acres in Patiala are still submerged.

Director of Punjab Agriculture, Dr Swatantra Airy, told the newspaper that while field surveys are being conducted, the actual picture of crop damage would emerge only after the water has receded. Airy added that reports have been prepared for 561 villages till now.