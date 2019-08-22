App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crops in 13 districts of Punjab hit due to floods, initial survey reveals: Report

Ropar and Jalandhar are the most affected districts, with 95 and 70 villages being hit by floods respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Standing crop in over 13 districts and 593 villages across Punjab has been hit after incessant rain in the state, the Indian Express has reported.

The Punjab Agriculture Department has said that these are initial estimates and that the figure is likely to rise.

According to the report, a field survey of the three-day rain revealed that crops like paddy, basmati, maize, cotton, and vegetables have been hit after flooding in Sutlej and other local rivers.

Close

The report states that till August 20, over 70,000 acres got submerged in over 561 villages. The figure, however, increased on August 21, with 32 more villages being added and the acres increasing to over one lakh.

related news

The report states that over 40,000 acres got submerged in Jalandhar while over 20,000 acres were submerged in Kapurthala. Crops were also damaged in Ludhiana, Ropar and Ferozepur, according to the report.

"But these figures are just initial and the figure may be quite high compared to this," a senior officer in the Agriculture Department told the newspaper.

The report states that Ropar and Jalandhar are the most affected districts, with 95 and 70 villages being hit by floods respectively. The survey has also stated that over 200 acres of fields in Amritsar, 1,700 acres in Mohali and 5,300 acres in Patiala are still submerged.

Director of Punjab Agriculture, Dr Swatantra Airy, told the newspaper that while field surveys are being conducted, the actual picture of crop damage would emerge only after the water has receded. Airy added that reports have been prepared for 561 villages till now.

"We cant see where our crop is," Jaswant Singh, a farmer in Kutbewal village said. "We should be compensated for the loss of crops and for household things which all got washed in the floods," Baljit Singh, the former sarpanch of Giaddarpindi, told the newspaper.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #floods #India #Punjab

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.